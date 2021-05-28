.
EU regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 15

Marisol Gerardo, 9, is held by her mother as she gets the second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a clinical trial for children at Duke Health in Durham, North Carolina, US, April 12, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Europe’s medicines regulator on Friday backed the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12, paving way for a broader roll-out in the region after similar clearances in the US and Canada.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The European Medicines Agency’s endorsement comes weeks after it began evaluating extending use of the vaccine, developed with Germany’s BioNTech, to include 12- to 15-year-olds. It is already being used in the European Union for those aged 16 and older.

The EMA said two doses were required in the 12-15 age group and should be administered with an interval of at least three weeks. It is now up to individual EU states to decide if and when to offer the vaccine to teenagers, it added.

Inoculating children and young people is considered a critical step toward reaching “herd immunity” and taming the pandemic.

However, giving vaccines to younger people in affluent countries while many parts of the world await doses for older and more vulnerable people has raised concerns.

Pfizer and BioNTech in March unveiled trial data showing their vaccine offered 100 percent protection against the infectious disease in a trial with 2,260 adolescents aged 12 to 15. It was also well tolerated.

Read more:

UK approves single shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine

Japan approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 12 and above

Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials

