.
.
.
.
Language

Russia declines to approve combined AstraZeneca, Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine trials

An employee works at the control of quality lab where the Sputnik V vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will be analyzed at Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica in Guarulhos, Brazil May 20, 2021. (Reuters)
An employee works at the control of quality lab where the Sputnik V vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will be analyzed at Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica in Guarulhos, Brazil May 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Russia declines to approve combined AstraZeneca, Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine trials

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Russian health ministry’s ethical committee has declined to approve clinical trials in Russia combining a British shot from AstraZeneca and Oxford University with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, an AstraZeneca official told Reuters on Friday.

Irina Panarina, AstraZeneca general director in Russia and Eurasia, said the decision did not mean that the trials would never be approved or were definitively prohibited.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Before the committee’s decision she said that AstraZeneca had received questions about the trials from the health ministry and was now preparing a response to them, which would be sent next week.

Human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine combining a shot from AstraZeneca and Britain’s Oxford University with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine were approved in Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and Belarus, said Panarina.

Russia’s health ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Both vaccines, from AstraZeneca and Oxford university and Sputnik V, involve two doses, an initial shot and a booster.

Sputnik, however, uses different viral vectors for its two shots.

The idea for the trials is that participants first receive the AstraZeneca vaccine and then the first Sputnik V shot 29 days later.

Read more:

Hong Kong tycoons offer $1million flat to boost COVID-19 jabs

EU regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 15

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals
Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials
Top Content
Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials Sinopharm vaccine: Chinese scientists publish world’s first report on clinical trials
Germany says committed genocide in Namibia during colonial rule Germany says committed genocide in Namibia during colonial rule
Syria’s President al-Assad wins fourth term in office with 95.1 percent of votes Syria’s President al-Assad wins fourth term in office with 95.1 percent of votes
Israel’s attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN rights chief Israel’s attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN rights chief
Russia to supply UN children’s fund with Sputnik V doses for 110 mln people Russia to supply UN children’s fund with Sputnik V doses for 110 mln people
UN Human Rights Council votes for probe into ‘crimes’ committed in Gaza conflict UN Human Rights Council votes for probe into ‘crimes’ committed in Gaza conflict
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More