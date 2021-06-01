.
.
.
.
Language

Japan to begin COVID-19 vaccinations at workplaces on June 21

A nurse makes an inspection after a medical worker filled a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine as Japan launches its inoculation campaign at the Tokyo National Hospital in Kiyose, Tokyo prefecture on February 17, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
A nurse makes an inspection after a medical worker filled a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine as Japan launches its inoculation campaign at the Tokyo National Hospital in Kiyose, Tokyo prefecture on February 17, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Japan to begin COVID-19 vaccinations at workplaces on June 21

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

Japan plans to start COVID-19 vaccination at workplaces and universities on June 21 to speed up the country’s inoculation drive, a top government spokesman said on Tuesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Moderna Inc vaccines will be used for those areas, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Japan considers asking Olympic fans for negative COVID tests, vaccinations

Japan approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 12 and above

Japanese doctor warns holding Games could lead to “Olympic virus” strain

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19 Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19
Cigarettes, vaping on the rise among teens in the UAE and Middle East: Experts Cigarettes, vaping on the rise among teens in the UAE and Middle East: Experts
Top Content
The end of Iran’s current regime is only a ‘matter of time’: Exiled Iranian prince The end of Iran’s current regime is only a ‘matter of time’: Exiled Iranian prince
Turkey to send Russian missile experts home in signal to US, Biden Turkey to send Russian missile experts home in signal to US, Biden
Kuwait’s crown prince, oil minister to visit Saudi Arabia Kuwait’s crown prince, oil minister to visit Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister defends order to turn down the volume on mosques Saudi minister defends order to turn down the volume on mosques
Iran enriched uranium stockpile 16 times over deal limit: IAEA Iran enriched uranium stockpile 16 times over deal limit: IAEA
Man stabbed to death in Dubai grocery store, one person arrested Man stabbed to death in Dubai grocery store, one person arrested
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More