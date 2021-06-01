Japan to begin COVID-19 vaccinations at workplaces on June 21

Japan plans to start COVID-19 vaccination at workplaces and universities on June 21 to speed up the country’s inoculation drive, a top government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Moderna Inc vaccines will be used for those areas, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference.

