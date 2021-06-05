.
Italy reports 2,436 new COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths

People sit at outdoor tables at St. Mark’s Square as Italy lifts quarantine restrictions for travelers arriving from EU countries in Venice, Italy, May 16, 2021. (Reuters/Manuel Silvestri)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Italy reported 57 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 73 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 2,436 from 2,557.

Italy has registered 126,472 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.23 million cases to date.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 5,193 on Saturday, down from 5,488 a day earlier.

There were 20 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 22 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 788 from a previous 836.

Some 238,632 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 220,939, the health ministry said.

