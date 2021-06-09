EU, US to end trade tariffs, call for new study into COVID-19 origins: Summit draft

The leaders of the European Union and the United States are set to commit to lifting steel tariffs before December 1, 2021, and avoid any further transatlantic trade disputes, according to a draft statement prepared for a June 15 summit in Brussels.



The draft, seen by Reuters and which will be discussed by EU ambassadors on Wednesday, also commits to ending a long-running spat over subsidies to aircraft makers before July 11.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Both sides will agree to cooperate on facing China’s economic, political and military rise policy and also call for a new study into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, first detected in China.



“We call for progress on a transparent, evidence-based ... study on the origins of COVID-19, that is free from interference,” the draft said.

Read more:

Biden says US will stand with European allies ahead of Putin summit

WTO panel meeting to consider easing protections on COVID-19 vaccines

Canada prepares to ease quarantine rules for vaccinated travelers: Bloomberg