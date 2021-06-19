UK reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths, 10,321 cases

Britain’s government reported 14 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19, up from 11 the day before, and a further 10,321 cases of the disease on Saturday.

The data also showed that 81.0 percent of the adult population had received a first dose of a vaccine, and 59.0 percent two doses.

On Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was very confident that he would be able to lift remaining coronavirus restrictions on his new target date of July 19, based on the most recent data.

“I am very confident that we’ll be able to go through with step four of the roadmap on the timetable that I’ve set out with treating July 19, as I’ve said, as a terminus date,” he told broadcasters.

