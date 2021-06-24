UAE reports 2,161 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday reported 2,161 new coronavirus cases and two deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 620,309, and the death toll to 1,775, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The number of recoveries rose by 2,123 to 599,131.

The UAE’s vaccination campaign has been one of the world’s most efficient, with over 14.5 million doses administered and the majority of the population already inoculated against the virus.

Data from Reuters indicates that an average of 84,723 doses are administered in the UAE per day. If the country continues to vaccinate at this rate, it would take a further 24 days to administer enough shots to another 10 percent of the population.

