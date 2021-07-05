.
.
.
.
Language

Britain’s COVID-19 cases up 53 percent in past week

Year 10 student, Isaac O'Hare, 15, takes a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at Harris Academy Beckenham , ahead of full school reopening in England as part of lockdown restrictions being eased, in Beckenham, south east London, Britain, March 5, 2021. (Reuters)
Year 10 student, Isaac O'Hare, 15, takes a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at Harris Academy Beckenham , ahead of full school reopening in England as part of lockdown restrictions being eased, in Beckenham, south east London, Britain, March 5, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Britain’s COVID-19 cases up 53 percent in past week

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Britain has reported 27,334 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Monday, meaning the rise in cases between June 29 and July 5 stood at just over 53 percent compared with the previous seven days.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A further nine people were reported as having died within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19.

A total of 45.35 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus by July 4 and 33.73 million people had received a second dose.

Read more:

Singapore investigates cardiac arrest of 16-year-old vaccinated against COVID-19

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines could protect against COVID-19 for years: Study

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020’s Public Art Program reveals first permanent piece by Kuwaiti sculptor Expo 2020’s Public Art Program reveals first permanent piece by Kuwaiti sculptor
UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results
Top Content
UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results UK students using orange juice to get fake COVID positive test results
UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 travel procedures UAE’s Abu Dhabi updates COVID-19 travel procedures
Saudi energy minister says Kingdom considers interests of all in role as OPEC+ chair Saudi energy minister says Kingdom considers interests of all in role as OPEC+ chair
Pakistan says India was behind June bomb blast in Lahore Pakistan says India was behind June bomb blast in Lahore
Eight-year-old boy dies after being trapped in hot car in Sharjah, UAE Eight-year-old boy dies after being trapped in hot car in Sharjah, UAE
Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry announces fines for Hajj season violators Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry announces fines for Hajj season violators
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More