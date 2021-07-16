UK to decide within days whether to put France on COVID red list: Report

British officials want ministers to decide “within days” whether France should be placed on Britain’s travel ‘red list’ for the most dangerous COVID hot spots which require hotel-based quarantine, Sky News reported on Friday.



“I’m told Whitehall believe there is a short window to make a decision on France -- possibly just days,” Sky deputy political editor Sam Coates said on Twitter.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



“France is the second biggest holiday destination after Spain. Most state schools break up next Friday. There’s a belief a decision needs to be made before then,” he added.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more: UK’s top medic warns of ‘scary’ COVID-19 numbers in hospital