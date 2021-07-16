.
.
.
.
UK Border control is seen in Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo: Reuters)
UK to decide within days whether to put France on COVID red list: Report

Reuters, London

British officials want ministers to decide “within days” whether France should be placed on Britain’s travel ‘red list’ for the most dangerous COVID hot spots which require hotel-based quarantine, Sky News reported on Friday.

“I’m told Whitehall believe there is a short window to make a decision on France -- possibly just days,” Sky deputy political editor Sam Coates said on Twitter.

“France is the second biggest holiday destination after Spain. Most state schools break up next Friday. There’s a belief a decision needs to be made before then,” he added.

Read more: UK’s top medic warns of ‘scary’ COVID-19 numbers in hospital

