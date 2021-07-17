Pictures: Muslims flock to Mecca for annual Hajj pilgrimage amid COVID-19 

A total of 60,000 vaccinated Muslims flocked to Mecca to begin the annual Hajj pilgrimage under strict coronavirus countermeasures.

This year’s Hajj has been limited to citizens and residents in the Kingdom who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, are aged between 18 to 65, have no chronic illness, and have never performed the Islamic ritual before.

Hajj is the annual pilgrimage to Mecca that all able-bodies Muslims are expected to complete at least once in their lives.

Here are some pictures from the first day of Hajj:

