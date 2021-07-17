.
Pictures: Muslims flock to Mecca for annual Hajj pilgrimage amid COVID-19 

Muslim pilgrims perform Tawaf around Kaaba in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Pictures: Muslims flock to Mecca for annual Hajj pilgrimage amid COVID-19

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

A total of 60,000 vaccinated Muslims flocked to Mecca to begin the annual Hajj pilgrimage under strict coronavirus countermeasures.

This year’s Hajj has been limited to citizens and residents in the Kingdom who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, are aged between 18 to 65, have no chronic illness, and have never performed the Islamic ritual before.

Hajj is the annual pilgrimage to Mecca that all able-bodies Muslims are expected to complete at least once in their lives.

Here are some pictures from the first day of Hajj:

Muslim pilgrims perform Tawaf around Kaaba in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 17, 2021. (Reuters)
A Muslim pilgrim prays in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 17, 2021. (Reuters)
A man pushes a wheelchair for a Muslim pilgrim in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 17, 2021. (Reuters)
A guide leads Muslims as they begin the Hajj ritual on July 17, 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Muslims begin the Hajj ritual on July 17, 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Twitter)
Muslims begin the Hajj ritual on July 17, 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Twitter)

