Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

According to medical experts, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence a woman's chances of getting pregnant despite myths suggesting otherwise.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. Real-world evidence also offers more assurance for anyone worried about their chances of conceiving: In Pfizer’s study, a similar number of women became pregnant in the group given the vaccine as in the group given dummy shots.

Researchers are starting to study anecdotal reports of short-term changes to periods after the vaccine, but there’s no indication so far that the shots put fertility at risk, said Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, a gynecologist and professor at the Yale University School of Medicine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and obstetrician groups also recommend COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant individuals, who have a higher risk of severe illness if infected with the coronavirus. Research shows pregnant people who get the virus are more likely to be admitted to intensive care, receive invasive ventilation and die than their nonpregnant peers.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The CDC also followed tens of thousands of pregnant women who got the vaccines and found they had comparable pregnancy outcomes to pregnant women before the pandemic.

The health body said miscarriage rates after vaccination were similar to the expected rate. Pregnant women can receive any of the three vaccines given emergency authorization – Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

So whether you are thinking about having a baby, trying to conceive or undergoing fertility treatments, you should not delay vaccination, says Dr. Denise Jamieson, chair of the department of gynecology and obstetrics at Emory University School of Medicine.

In the Gulf, Dubai announced plans to start vaccinating pregnant women against COVID-19 in June.The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) stated that pregnant women will be able to take the vaccine after the first 13 weeks of pregnancy and can pre-register and book an appointment on the DHA app or via DHA’s WhatsApp service.

It follows similar moves by Saudi Arabia. In April, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health announced pregnant women can now register to take the coronavirus vaccine, days after one of the largest reports on COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy published evidence that the dose is safe for pregnant women.

With the Associated Press

Read more:

UAE resident who tested positive for COVID-19 twice gives birth to healthy twins

Pregnant women should be vaccinated against COVID-19: Leading US OBGYN agencies

How dangerous is COVID-19 for pregnant women? Experts weigh in