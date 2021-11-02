.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

The UAE records 74 new COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

  • Font
UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)
UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

The UAE records 74 new COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates is continuing to report a daily decrease in COVID-19 cases, recorded just 74 new cases and one virus-related death in the last 24 hours, the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Tuesday.

A total of 2,137 people have died from complications relating to COVID-19 in the UAE, while there have been 740,057 recorded cases.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Meanwhile, 106 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 734,348.

The UAE continues to lead the way with vaccination rates, with 97.83 percent of the population having received one dose and 87.76 percent being fully vaccinated against the virus.

Health officials in the UAE last week praised members of the public for following safety protocols and helping get new daily COVID-19 cases under 100 – but said variants of the disease are still a cause for concern.

During the UAE’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said this means safety measures – including wearing face masks – must continue to limit the threat of infections.

This week, the UAE approved for emergency use the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11, the health ministry said in a statement carried by state media on Monday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Before this decision the only vaccine that had been approved for use in very young children was the Sinopharm vaccine which was approved for ages 3-17, with Pfizer shots being available to children above 12.

“The results of clinical studies indicated that the vaccine is safe and has given a strong immune response to children between the age of 5 and 11 years,” the statement said of the Pfizer shots.

Read more:

UAE grants emergency use approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 to 11

The UAE records 82 new COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

UAE officials laud public for low COVID-19 cases, continues to monitor new strains

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban security official says 15 people killed, 34 wounded in Kabul hospital blasts Taliban security official says 15 people killed, 34 wounded in Kabul hospital blasts
US senators urge Biden to hit Lebanon’s politicians, Hezbollah with more sanctions US senators urge Biden to hit Lebanon’s politicians, Hezbollah with more sanctions
Top Content
Czech model imprisoned in Pakistan for drug trafficking acquitted Czech model imprisoned in Pakistan for drug trafficking acquitted
Riyadh City Boulevard, part of Riyadh Season, opens its doors Riyadh City Boulevard, part of Riyadh Season, opens its doors
‘Stock up,’ China says, amid new COVID-19 outbreak ‘Stock up,’ China says, amid new COVID-19 outbreak
Lebanon’s PM looks to resolve Gulf crisis in meetings with Qatar’s Emir, Kuwait’s PM Lebanon’s PM looks to resolve Gulf crisis in meetings with Qatar’s Emir, Kuwait’s PM
Expo 2020 Dubai hails first month ‘a huge success’, with 2.35 million visits Expo 2020 Dubai hails first month ‘a huge success’, with 2.35 million visits
At least six dead in Nigeria highrise collapse: Officials At least six dead in Nigeria highrise collapse: Officials
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More