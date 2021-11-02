The UAE records 74 new COVID-19 cases, one death in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates is continuing to report a daily decrease in COVID-19 cases, recorded just 74 new cases and one virus-related death in the last 24 hours, the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Tuesday.

A total of 2,137 people have died from complications relating to COVID-19 in the UAE, while there have been 740,057 recorded cases.

Meanwhile, 106 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 734,348.

The UAE continues to lead the way with vaccination rates, with 97.83 percent of the population having received one dose and 87.76 percent being fully vaccinated against the virus.

Health officials in the UAE last week praised members of the public for following safety protocols and helping get new daily COVID-19 cases under 100 – but said variants of the disease are still a cause for concern.

During the UAE’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said this means safety measures – including wearing face masks – must continue to limit the threat of infections.

This week, the UAE approved for emergency use the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11, the health ministry said in a statement carried by state media on Monday.

Before this decision the only vaccine that had been approved for use in very young children was the Sinopharm vaccine which was approved for ages 3-17, with Pfizer shots being available to children above 12.

“The results of clinical studies indicated that the vaccine is safe and has given a strong immune response to children between the age of 5 and 11 years,” the statement said of the Pfizer shots.

