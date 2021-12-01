Lebanon reintroduces some COVID-19 prevention measures, including night-time curfew

Lebanon will impose a night-time curfew starting Dec. 17 on non-vaccinated people for three weeks and make full vaccination mandatory for all workers in several sectors due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus, the COVID-19 committee said on Wednesday.

Vaccination will be mandatory for all civil servants and workers in the health, education, tourism and public transport sectors as of Jan. 10, the committee said.

Advertisement

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

A new coronavirus variant found in South Africa and detected in several countries was determined as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization last week and has led to strengthening COVID-19-related restrictions around the world.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Hezbollah working to delay Lebanon elections: Geagea

Generation of children ‘at stake’ in Lebanon crisis: UNICEF

‘People will be harmed’ as Lebanon’s cash-strapped government cuts medicine subsidies