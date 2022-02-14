.
UAE cinemas to operate at full capacity starting February 15

  • Font
A man passes the VOX cinemas at the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The Middle East's largest operator of malls, Majid Al Futtaim, expects revenue and earnings to climb back to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year and is moving full steam ahead with plans to develop its biggest mall ever. (AP)
UAE cinemas to operate at full capacity starting February 15

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Cinemas across the UAE will operate at maximum capacity from February 15, the Ministry of Culture and Youth’s media regulatory office announced on Sunday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The National Emergency Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) announced last week that the UAE will gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions to reach full capacity at venues by mid-February.

NCEMA, however, noted that emergency, crisis and disaster management committees and teams in each emirate will determine the maximum capacity and ease or tighten precautionary measures as they see fit.

Hence, it will be up to each emirate to adjust cinema capacity as it deems fit.

Dr. Rashid Khalfan al-Nuaimi, executive director of the media regulatory office said the UAE has led by example in flexibly and professionally confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, according to state news agency (WAM).

He added that the decision to increase capacity to maximum at cinemas indicates the relevant authorities’ success in confronting the pandemic and reflects citizens’ and residents’ commitment to precautionary measures to limit the spread of the virus.

Al-Nuaimi also voiced the importance of continuing to fully adhere to all precautionary measures, such as wearing facemasks and maintaining distance in crowded places, stressing that the regulatory office will intensify its efforts to ensure compliance with these measures.

