UAE cinemas to operate at full capacity starting February 15
Cinemas across the UAE will operate at maximum capacity from February 15, the Ministry of Culture and Youth’s media regulatory office announced on Sunday.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
The National Emergency Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) announced last week that the UAE will gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions to reach full capacity at venues by mid-February.
NCEMA, however, noted that emergency, crisis and disaster management committees and teams in each emirate will determine the maximum capacity and ease or tighten precautionary measures as they see fit.
Hence, it will be up to each emirate to adjust cinema capacity as it deems fit.
Dr. Rashid Khalfan al-Nuaimi, executive director of the media regulatory office said the UAE has led by example in flexibly and professionally confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, according to state news agency (WAM).
He added that the decision to increase capacity to maximum at cinemas indicates the relevant authorities’ success in confronting the pandemic and reflects citizens’ and residents’ commitment to precautionary measures to limit the spread of the virus.
Al-Nuaimi also voiced the importance of continuing to fully adhere to all precautionary measures, such as wearing facemasks and maintaining distance in crowded places, stressing that the regulatory office will intensify its efforts to ensure compliance with these measures.
Read more:
Police stop 500 vehicles heading to Paris in ‘freedom convoy’ COVID-19 protest
China approves Pfizer’s COVID pill Paxlovid for mild to moderate cases
Africa moving toward control of COVID-19: WHO director
-
Police stop 500 vehicles heading to Paris in ‘freedom convoy’ COVID-19 protestPolice said they stopped 500 vehicles that were trying to get into Paris on Saturday in a ‘freedom convoy' protest against COVID-19 restrictions.The ... Coronavirus
-
China approves Pfizer’s COVID pill Paxlovid for mild to moderate casesChina’s medical products regulator said on Saturday it has given conditional approval for Pfizer’s COVID-19 drug Paxlovid, making it the first oral ... World News
-
Africa moving toward control of COVID-19: WHO directorAfrica is moving to the “control phase” of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased vaccination rates will be crucial in helping the continent live with ... Coronavirus