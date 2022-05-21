Beijing city reports 63 new local COVID-19 cases over 24 hours
Beijing reported 63 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections during the 24 hours to 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Saturday, a disease control official at the Chinese capital said.
Of the infections, 56 were found in controlled areas and seven during community screening tests, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The city has recorded 1,399 COVID infections since April 22, Liu said.
Read more:
Biden says US has offered N.Korea COVID-19 vaccines but ‘got no response’
WHO clears China’s CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Shanghai lets financial institutions resume work as COVID-19 curbs ease
-
North Korea hails ‘good results’ on COVID-19 as fever cases pass two millionNorth Korea said on Friday it was achieving “good results” in its fight against its first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak, as the number of people with ... World News
-
India supplies non-J&J COVID shots under Quad umbrella to Cambodia, ThailandIndia has supplied COVID-19 vaccines to Cambodia and Thailand under an initiative of the Quad group of countries, New Delhi said on Thursday, though ... Coronavirus
-
Thailand to promote medical tourism after good track record in handling COVID-19Thailand aims to lure more foreign visitors in the post-Covid period by promoting itself as a medical tourism hub, building on its good track record ... Coronavirus
-
China’s zero-COVID policy dashes global hopes for quick return to economic normalcyA sharp slowdown in China’s economy caused by its strict zero-COVID rules and Beijing’s shift away from a traditional reliance on external demand have ... Coronavirus