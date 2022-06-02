UAE achieves 100 percent COVID-19 vaccination target

The United Arab Emirates has achieved the goal of its National COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign, announcing that 100 percent of the targeted categories have been vaccinated, state news agency (WAM) reported on Thursday.



The national campaign aimed to vaccinate and immunize frontliners, volunteers, and individuals from the age groups specified according to the type of vaccine, the elderly as well as those who suffer from chronic diseases and who can take the vaccine.



The UAE has through the Ministry of Health and Prevention worked to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to citizens and residents of the country in order to reach acquired immunity and hence decrease the number of COVID-19 cases and control the spread of the virus.



The UAE earlier this year topped the list of countries with a population of over one million in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, in terms of rate of fully vaccinated individuals, according to an index released by Our World In Data.



The UAE also ranked second globally in terms of the number of tests conducted per 1,000 people, fourth in terms of vaccinated individuals per 100 people, and first in recipients receiving at least one vaccine dose,



With inputs from Al Arabiya English’s Jennifer Bell

