Russia reports 50,000 COVID-19 infections for second day running

Waiters wearing protective face masks work at a cafe as restaurants and cafes reopen summer terraces following the easing of measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia June 16, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia recorded more than 50,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for the second day running on Saturday, the government’s coronavirus task force said.

Over the last 24 hours, 51,699 cases were detected across Russia - the most in a single day since March 9.

On Friday, Russia’s caseload passed the 50,000 mark for the first time in almost six months.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Infections rose in July and August as new highly-transmissible variants of the coronavirus swept across the country.

The task force said 92 people had died with COVID-19 over the last 24 hours.

According to excess fatality statistics, Russia has been among the most severely affected countries by the pandemic, with vaccine uptake slow and the government reluctant to impose restrictions beyond a short lockdown in 2020.

