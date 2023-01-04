Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
An illustration picture taken in London on December 2, 2021 shows four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant, and an illustration of the virus. (AFP)
An illustration picture taken in London on December 2, 2021 shows four syringes and a screen displaying the word omicron. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

WHO says omicron subvariants BA.5.2, BF.7 driving China's recent COVID-19 outbreak

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

China’s recent COVID-19 outbreak is predominantly led by the omicron subvariants BA.5.2 and BF.7, which together account for 97.5 percent of all local infections, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

The data was based on an analysis of more than 2,000 genomes by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the WHO said.

The agency also said the data was in line with genomes from travelers from China submitted to the global database by other countries and no new variant or mutation of known significance was noted in the publicly available sequence data.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The data comes from a briefing by China’s top scientists to the UN agency’s technical advisory group on Tuesday as concerns grow about the rapid spread of the virus in the world’s No. 2 economy.

The UN agency had asked the scientists to present detailed data on viral sequencing, to get better clarity on hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations.

Read more:

China urges ‘final victory’ over COVID-19 as global concern mounts over spread

China’s biggest cities report recovery in subway use as COVID-19 starts to peak

New Zealand won’t require Chinese arrivals to show COVID-19 test

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size