UAE orders closure of all shopping centers to halt spread of coronavirus

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority announced on Monday the closure of shopping centers in the country for two weeks in order to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

In a statement carried by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), restaurants in the UAE were instructed to only serve orders for deliveries.

The authorities said this will take effect in the coming 48 hours and that these decisions are subject to review.

In another statement on Twitter, the UAE Ministry of Interior and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority called upon the citizens and visitors to abide by staying at home except for necessity and for reasons of work with commitment to wearing face masks and adhering to health instructions.

The General Civil Aviation Authority and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority in the UAE also announced the suspension of all inbound and outbound flights for two weeks, and the decision will take effect after 48 hours and will last for two weeks, subject to review and evaluation.

Last Update: 23:28 KSA 02:28 - GMT 23:28