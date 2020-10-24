Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone heading towards Saudi Arabia

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone that belonged to the Iran-backed Houthi militia and was heading towards Saudi Arabia, the coalition’s spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said on Saturday.

This comes just a day after the coalition announced that it had destroyed two explosive-laden drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards the Kingdom.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

One drone was heading towards the Kingdom’s southern region, near the Yemeni border, and was a deliberate attempt to attack civilians in the area, al-Maliki.

The failed attack is the latest in the series of attempted attack launched by the Houthis in recent weeks. The terrorist group has been ramping up its efforts to strike Saudi Arabia and several areas in Yemen outside its control.

Iran has been backing the Houthis in Yemen’s civil war against the internationally-recognized government.

Currently, the Houthis have control of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, while the government is based in the city of Aden.

Read more:

Arab Coalition destroys two Houthi drones launched towards Saudi Arabia

Iran posts ambassador in Houthi-held Yemeni capital

Last Update: Saturday, 24 October 2020 KSA 17:37 - GMT 14:37