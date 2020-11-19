Abraham Accord ‘qualitative step’ to achieving regional peace: UAE Minister of State

The Abraham Accords deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel is a “qualitative step” towards achieving peace in the region, the UAE’s Minister of State Reem al-Hashimi said on Thursday.

The US-brokered deal – signed at the White House in Washington in September– is a different approach to dealing with the Arab-Israeli crisis since it prioritizes a culture of dialogue and tolerance, Emirates News Agency (WAM) quoted al-Hashimi as saying.

The Palestinian cause is still of great importance for all Arabs, she said.

Her comments came during a virtual conference titled “The Abrahamic Peace Agreement – Strengthening Cooperation Bonds” that aims to identify the role of the deal in building ties and its strategic impact on the development of Emirati-Israeli relations, WAM reported.

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed display their copies of signed agreements. (Reuters)

The conference was also aimed at exploring the impact the Abraham Accord will have on the regional level and between Muslims and Jews.

Al-Hashimi stressed the importance of taking advantage of the opportunities the agreements offers the UAE and Israel in various sectors, including: the economy, scientific research, and tourism.

Last Update: Thursday, 19 November 2020 KSA 15:39 - GMT 12:39