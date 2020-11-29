Saudi Arabia announces completion of construction of its Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which began construction in February 2019, announced today the close of construction and complete readiness for the landmark World Expo – the first in the Arab region - set to take place in October 2021.

The iconic Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion will be second in size only to that of the UAE pavilion, the country hosting this global event. Spanning an area of 13,069 sqm – equivalent to two football fields.

The pavilion will celebrate the country’s experience in blending its rich traditions with its limitless aspirations for a bright future, the statement issued by the Saudi Pavilion management added.

The pavilion will rise six stories from the ground, the innovative facade of the building symbolizes the country’s deeply-rooted heritage, ancient culture, natural wonders, myriad opportunities and the towering ambition of the Saudi people.

Aligned with global sustainability norms and a clear environmental vision, the eco-friendly structure boasts 650 solar panels sourced from Saudi entrepreneurs and manufactured in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In keeping with the overarching theme of Expo 2020 Dubai, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion will take visitors on a guided tour of the wonders of the country’s 13 regions through multiple immersive and interactive experiences and exhibits.

A special water feature installation is set to be a prime attraction alongside a 1,320 sqm inclined mirror screen and unique art showcases attributed to Saudi artists. A stunning art installation embedded with 2,030 crystals, to represent the Saudi Vision 2030, is also anticipated to be a big draw at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion.



Despite the unexpected postponement of Expo 2020 Dubai due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent movement restrictions, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion team has been working tirelessly to welcome millions of visitors to the pavilion at the World Expo set to run from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

