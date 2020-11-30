UAE leaders honor martyrs on Commemoration Day

The leaders of the United Arab Emirates honored the country’s martyrs on Commemoration Day, otherwise known as Martyrs’ Day, which is marked annually on November 30 in the UAE.

The President of the UAE Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the country will always remember those who sacrificed their lives in “defense of the nation, in preservation of its sovereignty, and in protection of its achievements,” the official WAM news agency reported on Monday.

WAM added that Sheikh Khalifa said the martyrs’ sacrifices are “medals of pride” that will adorn “our chests and those of our children and grandchildren,” in a statement given to ‘Nation Shield,’ the UAE Armed Forces magazine.

For his part, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, paid tribute to the country’s martyrs.

On this day, we salute the fallen Frontline Heroes for their courage and dedication. They made the ultimate sacrifice on the frontline of defence of this country. They will remain in our hearts and inspire future generations. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) November 30, 2020

“On this day, we salute the fallen Frontline Heroes for their courage and dedication. They made the ultimate sacrifice on the frontline of defense of this country,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed said in a Twitter post.

“They will remain in our hearts and inspire future generations,” he added.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, said that the country’s martyrs will remain “alive and fresh in the memory of generations to come and in the conscience of the UAE people,” according to WAM.

