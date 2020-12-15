Saudi Arabia, UAE, welcome removal of Sudan from US State Sponsor of Terror list

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates welcomed the United States’ decision to remove Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Kingdom welcomed the announcement by the US administration regarding the removal of Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

“The Kingdom has long looked forward to this step, and has worked to support Sudan towards that end,” according to SPA.

“This step is considered an important milestone in Sudan’s history, and an important factor in supporting its stability and economic recovery for the prosperity of their people, and in reclaiming its vital role in the Arab world and the region and internationally,” the SPA report added.

Saudi Arabia said it values the efforts led by US President Donald Trump that resulted in this achievement.

“We call upon our allies and friends, financial and international institutions to respond to Sudan’s urgent needs, and to begin the process of forgiving their loans.”

The Kingdom said it affirms it will continue to provide all possible means of support to ensure Sudan’s security and development, and to achieve prosperity for its people.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation also congratulated Sudan on its removal from the US State Sponsor of Terror list, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) announced on Tuesday.

The UAE said the step is “poised to end years of political and economic isolation endured by the country.”

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation added that such a step would contribute to reinforcing Sudan’s security, stability and prosperity in a way that will help realize its people’s aspirations for development and welfare.

On Monday, the US officially removed Sudan from its State Sponsor of Terror list, according to the US Embassy in Khartoum.

“The congressional notification period of 45 days has lapsed and the Secretary of State has signed a notification stating rescission of Sudan’s State Sponsor of Terrorism designation is effective as of today (December 14), to be published in the Federal Register,” the embassy posted on Facebook.

