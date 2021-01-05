Saudi Arabia Foreign Affairs Minister discusses regional issues with Kuwait and Oman

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed by phone bilateral relations and regional issues with his counterparts from Kuwait and Oman, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

Prince Faisal spoke with Kuwaiti foreign minister Ahmad Nasser al-Sabah about common regional and international issues, according to SPA.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He then spoke to Oman’s foreign minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood al-Busaidi about the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and issues of common interest, SPA reported.

Also read: Saudi Arabia’s ancient city AlUla hosts the 41st GCC Summit

The phone calls came ahead of the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, which will be held in the Maraya Concert Hall in Saudi Arabia’s ancient AlUla city on Tuesday.

The summit is expected to see a signing ceremony of a deal ending the diplomatic and trade rift between Qatar and several other members of the GCC.

In a televised comment on Monday night, Kuwait’s foreign minister announced that the Kingdom is reopening its airspace and land and sea border to Qatar.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia reopens airspace, borders to Qatar: Kuwait minister

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince: AlUla GCC Summit to promote unified path

Qatar’s Emir confirms attendance at GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla

Last Update: Tuesday, 05 January 2021 KSA 09:40 - GMT 06:40