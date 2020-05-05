Iran IRGC commander, other members killed in Kurdistan: Report

Shakiba Salimi, a commander at Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was killed along two other members of the IRGC in clashes with an “anti-revolutionary group” in Iran’s Kurdistan on Tuesday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
Salimi was a commander the IRGC’s “Beit al-Muqaddas” brigade, located in Iran’s Kurdistan province.
The brigade is a part of the IRGC’s “Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada” headquarters, which is tasked with suppressing opposition forces in Kurdish-populated areas in western and north-western Iran.
Fars did not name the group the group responsible or provide any additional details.
The Islamic Republic uses the term “anti-revolutionary” to refer to its opposition.
Last Update: 16:12 KSA 19:12 - GMT 16:12