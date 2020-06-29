Exclusive: Saudi Arabia to reveal new Iranian missile cargo today, 3:30 p.m. Riyadh

A new Iranian missile shipment intercepted by the Arab Coalition offshore from Yemen will be revealed today in a press conference by Saudi Arabian officials, with Al Arabiya English presenting exclusive footage and images from the raid and other evidence of Iranian weapons shipped to the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen.
The press conference will launch at 3:30 p.m., Riyadh time (4:30 p.m., Dubai time), today, June 29, 2020.
Al Arabiya English will be publishing exclusive content obtained from the Arab Coalition, including evidence of the arms onboard the dhow, which was intercepted in April, 2020.
Al Arabiya English also has an exclusive interview with Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UN Ambassador Abdallah Y. al-Mouallimi, and another official who spoke under the condition of anonymity.
The conference comes following a UN report that found missiles used against the Kingdom were “of Iranian origin,” and at a time when the UN Security Council is considering whether to extend the arms embargo on Iran past October, 2020.
