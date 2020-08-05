Watch: Debris falls on Lebanese priest, parishioners during Beirut explosions

Debris fell on a priest and his parishioners in Beirut during the powerful explosions that erupted in the port of the Lebanese capital, according to a video of the holy mass that was being livestreamed online.

The exact location and fate of the people seen in the video shared by Alhurra correspondent Steven Nabil have not yet been known.

A huge blast in port warehouses near central Beirut storing highly explosive material killed 78 people, injured nearly 4,000, and sent shockwaves that shattered windows, smashed masonry, and shook the ground across the Lebanese capital.

Watch: Video shot from the top of a building in #Beirut shows the moment of the two explosions rocking the Port of Beirut earlier this afternoon.#Lebanonhttps://t.co/IB8kyus4cq pic.twitter.com/7gXkI8xmlD — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020

Officials said they expected the death toll to rise further after Tuesday’s blast as emergency workers dug through rubble to rescue people and remove the dead. It was the most powerful explosion in years to hit Beirut, which is already reeling from an economic crisis and a surge in coronavirus infections.

Watch: Video shows the moment a domestic worker moves to protect a child after an explosion at Port #Beirut shatters the windows of their home.#Lebanonhttps://t.co/IB8kyus4cq pic.twitter.com/11YJ1DN0Mn — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020

President Michel Aoun said that 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate had been stored for six years at the port without safety measures and said it was “unacceptable.”

He called for an emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday and said a two-week state of emergency should be declared.

