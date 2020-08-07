Fire, blast, mushroom smoke cloud, wreckage: Timeline of Beirut explosion footage

Lebanon, a country already reeling from an unprecedented economic crisis, and a surge in coronavirus infections, was struck by the massive explosion at the Port of Beirut on Tuesday which killed at least 137 people and injured more than 5,000.
Watch: Video shows helicopters putting out the fires at the sites of two explosions at the Port of #Beirut.#Lebanonhttps://t.co/IB8kyus4cq pic.twitter.com/XVhp8umasg— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020
Watch: Video shot from a nearby restaurant in Beirut shows the moment the second explosion erupted at the #PortofBeirut.#Lebanon #Beiruthttps://t.co/IB8kyus4cq pic.twitter.com/uHpN2UBIBG— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020
Watch: Video shot from inside a car shows a huge mushroom cloud ripping from one of two explosions that erupted from #Lebanon’s Port #Beirut, shocking motorists in the Lebanese capital.https://t.co/IB8kyus4cq pic.twitter.com/EjDOpl2LED— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020
Cause of the fire?
Update: More videos coming out of #Lebanon's capital show the moment an explosion erupts at the Port of #Beirut area.https://t.co/IB8kyus4cq pic.twitter.com/hrjefK9qXg— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020
Watch: Another video shot from the sea shows the moment of the explosion erupting at the Port of #Beirut area.#Lebanonhttps://t.co/IB8kyus4cq pic.twitter.com/d5GUuSWxjU— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020
The wreckage
Watch: Aerial footage shows wide destruction at the port of #Beirut after a huge blast devastated entire neighborhoods of the city, killed more than 100 people, and injured over 4,000.https://t.co/X7GI19hKrW pic.twitter.com/aCpXzaB1Oq— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 5, 2020
Before and after photos of #Beirut's port show a first look at the extent of damage caused by yesterday's explosion in #Lebanon:https://t.co/X7GI19hKrW pic.twitter.com/km2moeU7vk— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 5, 2020
The shockwaves
Watch: Footage from on the ground shows the aftermath at the main Jounieh-Beirut highway at the entrance of Downtown Beirut in front of the port where the two explosions erupted.#Lebanonhttps://t.co/DrjpyL700Y pic.twitter.com/UT3uefUiph— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020
Watch: CCTV from inside a shop in #Beirut shows the impact of the nearby explosions at the city's port.#Lebanon #PortofBeiruthttps://t.co/IB8kyus4cq pic.twitter.com/3vyPf0w4Gn— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020