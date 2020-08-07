Fire, blast, mushroom smoke cloud, wreckage: Timeline of Beirut explosion footage

Lebanon, a country already reeling from an unprecedented economic crisis, and a surge in coronavirus infections, was struck by the massive explosion at the Port of Beirut on Tuesday which killed at least 137 people and injured more than 5,000.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said the explosion was due to a stockpile of 2,750 tons of the industrial chemical ammonium nitrate, used in fertilizers and explosives, catching fire after having been stored at the port since 2013 without safety measures.

Here is how the Beirut explosion and the wreckage it left behind unfolded based on the available footage:

People in Beirut began sharing pictures and videos on social media of smoke plumes near the port at approximately 6 p.m. local time.

Watch: Video shows helicopters putting out the fires at the sites of two explosions at the Port of #Beirut.#Lebanonhttps://t.co/IB8kyus4cq pic.twitter.com/XVhp8umasg — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020

The footage shows how the thick smoke was followed by an explosion.

Watch: Video shot from a nearby restaurant in Beirut shows the moment the second explosion erupted at the #PortofBeirut.#Lebanon #Beiruthttps://t.co/IB8kyus4cq pic.twitter.com/uHpN2UBIBG — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020

Then there was a massive second explosion, shooting a massive fireball upwards and causing a mushroom cloud of smoke to envelope the area.

Watch: Video shot from inside a car shows a huge mushroom cloud ripping from one of two explosions that erupted from #Lebanon’s Port #Beirut, shocking motorists in the Lebanese capital.https://t.co/IB8kyus4cq pic.twitter.com/EjDOpl2LED — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020

Cause of the fire?

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that the fire first ignited fireworks.

Some of the videos shared show sparks and flashes.

Update: More videos coming out of #Lebanon's capital show the moment an explosion erupts at the Port of #Beirut area.https://t.co/IB8kyus4cq pic.twitter.com/hrjefK9qXg — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020

Lebanese broadcaster LBCI reported that welding work on the warehouse started the fire.

Regardless of the cause, the fire apparently spread to the ammonium nitrate stockpile which led to the massive explosion.

“The dark and reddish color of the debris and smoke cloud that towered above the blast suggests two things: that ammonium nitrate was present and that it was not military grade,” the New York Times reported citing Dr. Rachel Lance, an explosives expert.

Watch: Another video shot from the sea shows the moment of the explosion erupting at the Port of #Beirut area.#Lebanonhttps://t.co/IB8kyus4cq pic.twitter.com/d5GUuSWxjU — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020

The wreckage

Satellite images and drone footage taken a day after the blast showed the extent of the damage at the Port of Beirut.

Watch: Aerial footage shows wide destruction at the port of #Beirut after a huge blast devastated entire neighborhoods of the city, killed more than 100 people, and injured over 4,000.https://t.co/X7GI19hKrW pic.twitter.com/aCpXzaB1Oq — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 5, 2020

The explosion left a crater with a diameter of at least 124 meters where the warehouse once stood.

It also destroyed the country’s main grain silo, leaving financially-strapped Lebanon with less than a month’s reserves of grain.

Before and after photos of #Beirut's port show a first look at the extent of damage caused by yesterday's explosion in #Lebanon:https://t.co/X7GI19hKrW pic.twitter.com/km2moeU7vk — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 5, 2020

The shockwaves

The pressure of the explosion’s shockwave smashed masonry, shattered windows, sucked furniture out of apartments onto the streets and left up to a quarter of a million people in disaster-stricken Beirut without homes fit to live in, according to Lebanese officials.

Watch: Footage from on the ground shows the aftermath at the main Jounieh-Beirut highway at the entrance of Downtown Beirut in front of the port where the two explosions erupted.#Lebanonhttps://t.co/DrjpyL700Y pic.twitter.com/UT3uefUiph — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020

UK specialists estimated that the Beirut blast had 10 percent of the explosive power of the atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima during World War II and said it was “unquestionably one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions in history.”

Watch: CCTV from inside a shop in #Beirut shows the impact of the nearby explosions at the city's port.#Lebanon #PortofBeiruthttps://t.co/IB8kyus4cq pic.twitter.com/3vyPf0w4Gn — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020

The explosion was so intense it was felt in Cyprus, a Mediterranean island more than 160 kilometers across the sea from the Lebanese capital.

