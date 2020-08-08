Protesters storm 4 ministries, banking association amid demonstrations in Beirut

Protesters stormed the buildings of Lebanon's foreign, economy, energy, and environment ministries, as well as the Banking Association building, amid anti-government demonstrations in the wake of the deadly Beirut explosion, state news agency NNA reported on Saturday.
Watch: Protesters storm #Lebanon’s foreign ministry building and put up banners that read “capital of the revolution” and “Beirut is a demilitarized city," amid anti-government demonstrations in the wake of the deadly #Beirut explosion.https://t.co/pHRtcxMaha pic.twitter.com/L1g9kLozak— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 8, 2020
Watch: Demonstrators burn pictures of #Lebanon's President Michel Aoun inside the Foreign Ministry building during protests over the government's handling of the massive #Beirut explosion that killed over 150 people on August 4.https://t.co/nonU2MoXb0 pic.twitter.com/JsC4FJiCjy— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 8, 2020