Lithuania recognizes Hezbollah as terrorist organization after Beirut explosion

Lithuania has recognized Hezbollah as a terrorist organization and banned its members from entering the country, according to a statement by the Lithuanian foreign minister on Thursday.

The move against the Iranian-backed Lebanese organization comes nine days after a deadly blast shattered much of the Lebanese capital Beirut, killing at least 171 people.

"Based on information obtained by our institutions and partners, we can conclude that Hezbollah uses terrorist means that pose a threat to the security of a large number of countries, including Lithuania," announced the foreign ministry.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

"We stand alongside the United States, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands and other countries that reached the same conclusion," it added.

Before Lithuania, Germany was the most recent country to recognize Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

Opinion: We banned Hezbollah activities in Germany. Now it’s the EU’s turn.

The Ministry of Immigration in the country also said it had decided to ban anyone associated with Hezbollah from entering Lithuania for the next ten years, "based on information about their activities within the party that represent a threat to the interests of Lithuania."

Read more:

Beirut explosion: Six sources explain details, shine light on Hezbollah link

Hezbollah was taking Beirut ammonium nitrate to produce weapons: Source

US sends team to Qatar to investigate reports on Hezbollah funding: Sources

Last Update: Thursday, 13 August 2020 KSA 14:27 - GMT 11:27