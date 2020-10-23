Sudan to designate Lebanon’s Hezbollah as terrorist organization under Israel deal

Sudan has agreed to designate Lebanese Hezbollah as a terrorist organization as part of a recent deal to normalize ties with Israel, a senior US official said Friday.

“After decades of living under a brutal dictatorship, the people of Sudan are finally taking charge,” a joint statement between the United States, Sudan and Israel said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But there was no mention of Hezbollah's designation, which the senior US official confirmed to Al Arabiya English that Sudan agreed to.

It remains unclear if this was a demand by other Arab states or only Israel and the US.

Friday marked 37 years since one of the deadliest attacks against US troops on foreign soil. On Oct. 23, 1983, a suicide bombing at the US Marine Barracks in Beirut killed 241 American service members.

On this solemn day, we honor the sacrifice of the 241 brave American service members killed in the 1983 terrorist attack on the Marine Barracks in Beirut. The U.S. calls on all nations to designate Hizballah as a terrorist organization in its entirety. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 23, 2020

US President Donald Trump Friday announced that Sudan would normalize relations with Israel, in a landmark step after two Gulf Arab nations moved to recognize Israel.

Moments after Trump formally moved to remove Sudan from a US list of state sponsors of terrorism, reporters were escorted to the Oval Office where he was on the phone with leaders of Israel and Sudan.

The deal with Sudan will include aid and investment from Israel, particularly in technology and agriculture, along with further debt relief. It comes as Sudan and its transitional government teeter on the edge. Thousands have protested in the country’s capital Khartoum and other regions in recent days over dire economic conditions.

Read more:

Hezbollah has destroyed Lebanon, must disarm: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman

Lebanon is ‘out of gas,’ Hezbollah exploiting dysfunctional govt: US official

- With Agencies

Last Update: Friday, 23 October 2020 KSA 20:29 - GMT 17:29