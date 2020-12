At least three Katyusha rockets have targeted the US embassy in Iraq’s Green Zone area, according to Al Arabiya’s correspondent.

Security sources said the rockets were intercepted by the US embassy’s anti-missile defense systems and that they fell within the Green Zone Area.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Iraqi security forces are currently searching for the missile launchers that were used in the vicinity of the US embassy in Baghdad,” Al Arabiya’s correspondent in Baghdad Majid Hamid reported.

Watch: Video shows US anti-missile defense systems intercept at least three Katyusha rockets that were launched targeting the #US embassy in #Iraq’s Green Zone in #Baghdad.https://t.co/c8lOBB0iSW pic.twitter.com/uaI0JFlej5 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) December 20, 2020

A security cordon has been imposed in the vicinity of the US embassy in Baghdad following the attack, the corresponded added.

Read more:

Two rockets land in Baghdad’s Green Zone, say Iraqi officials

Baghdad Green Zone set to open around the clock

Iraq removes blast walls around ‘Green Zone’ for partial reopening

Last Update: Sunday, 20 December 2020 KSA 21:33 - GMT 18:33