US not close to rejoining Iran deal, says Biden’s pick for national intelligence

The United States is not close to rejoining the Iran nuclear deal, incoming Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said during her confirmation hearing Tuesday.

“I think, frankly, we are a long ways” from Iran coming back into compliance with the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Haines said.

President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee suggested that Iran’s ballistic missile program and other destabilizing activities in the region needed to be studied as well.

Separately, Haines said China would be a priority and a challenge. “It’s something I will have to focus on,” she said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 19 January 2021 KSA 19:12 - GMT 16:12