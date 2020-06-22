US Africa Command chief meets GNA officials amid rising Libya tensions

The chief of the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) has arrived in the Libyan city of Zuwara to meet with senior Government of National Accord (GNA) officials, reported Libyan media on Monday.

The meeting comes amid heightened tensions in Libya, with the GNA and its Turkish backers threatening to advance on the strategic city of Sirte.

The Libyan National Army (LNA) opposes the GNA and has vowed to defend Sirte against any attack. Egypt has also said that it will protect its national interests and oppose Turkey's expansion of its presence in its neighboring country.

The GNA has said that Egypt's comments about defending its interests were a "declaration of war," a statement that was rejected by Egypt.

“The Egyptian army is one of the strongest armies in the region, but it is a rational army ... that protects and does not threaten... and is able to defend Egypt’s national security inside and outside the borders of the homeland,” said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday.

Egypt supports the LNA led by Gen. Khalifa Haftar, while Turkey has sent thousands of Syrian mercenaries to the country to fight for the rival GNA.

The US Africa Command, is one of the eleven unified combatant commands of the United States Department of Defense, headquartered at Kelley Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany.

