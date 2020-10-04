NEWS
US sends major ship to Greece for first time in decades: Reports

The US Navy aircraft carrier USS Nimitz receives fuel from the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe in the South China Sea. (File photo: Reuters)
Al Arabiya English Sunday 04 October 2020
The United States Navy is ramping up its presence in the eastern Mediterranean Sea and will send a major ship to be based at Souada Bay in Greece for the first time in decades, according to reports.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the decision to station the navy ship USS Hershel “Woody” Williams on Tuesday during a visit to Greece.

In the past year, the US has tried to strengthen its ties with Greece to enhance military and security cooperation in the area.

“The continuing presence of the US in Incirlik demonstrates the strong relations between the US and our NATO ally Turkey,” the Pentagon statement said last week.

The ship will conduct missions in the Mediterranean and east, south, and western Africa, according to the navy.

Last Update: Sunday, 04 October 2020 KSA 11:34 - GMT 08:34

