Two policemen injured after shooting in north of Paris

Two policemen have been injured after a late night shooting in the French city of Herblay, north of the capital, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday, adding that police were hunting for the suspects.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Violent crime and concerns over extremism in France are key challenges facing the government of President Emmanuel Macron.
Police sources told Reuters the condition of one of the injured policemen was serious after three men had stolen officers’ weapons and opened fire on them.
The policemen were undercover officers on operation, sources also said.
“Every effort is made to find the attackers”, Darmanin said on Twitter.
The exact circumstances of Wednesday’s shooting were unclear, and local police could not immediately be reached for comment on the situation.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 08 October 2020 KSA 10:46 - GMT 07:46