Iran’s oil revenues fell steeply from $100 bln to $8 bln in 2019: First VP Jahangiri

Iran’s oil revenues fell from $100 billion to $8 billion last year, first Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Saturday, accusing the US, Saudi Arabia and Israel of plotting against Tehran.
“We were a country with $100 billion in oil revenue in a single year, but the total oil revenue in 2019 was about $8 billion,” state media quoted Jahangiri as saying.
Jahangiri did not say what year Iran had $100 billion in oil revenues. The country’s oil revenues in 2018 were about $60.2 billion, according to OPEC figures.
Jahangiri accused the US, Saudi Arabia and Israel of conspiring against Iran.
Iranian officials and military commanders regularly accuse the three countries of plotting against the Islamic Republic.
“The main symbol of these conspiracies is the imposition of sanctions,” said Jahangiri.
US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and launched a “maximum pressure” campaign against the regime in Tehran, saying he wanted a more comprehensive deal that would cover nuclear issues, Iran’s ballistic missile program and Iranian activities in the Middle East.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app
Trump’s sanctions on Tehran have devastated the Iranian economy.
“The Americans wanted Iran’s economy to collapse, but the economy is currently back on its feet and growing,” claimed Jahangiri.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 14 June 2020 KSA 02:01 - GMT 23:01