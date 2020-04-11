UAE coronavirus cases rise to 3,736 as death toll climbs to 20

The United Arab Emirates reported 376 new cases, raising the total number of cases in the country to 3,736, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

Four people have died from the virus today, the ministry spokeswoman Farida al-Husseini said, bringing the total number of virus-related fatalities in the UAE to 20.

The new cases were discovered after 20,000 tests were conducted on both citizens and residents across the country. They are all currently stable, al-Husseini said.

The number of daily reported cases in the UAE has not peaked yet, and the rate of infections continues to rise at an accelerating pace.

The UAE on March 28 launched 13 mobile testing cites across the country, which are available to the public, with priority given to those who are symptomatic and individuals who fall under the criteria published by the World Health Organization.

The number of recoveries in the UAE rose to 588 after 170 people recovered from the virus.

Strict regulations and precautionary measures

Authorities have enforced several new regulations as part of the measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

The nationwide disinfection program was extended on April 4 until further notice, while a 24-hour lockdown was imposed in Dubai. Everyone in Dubai must apply for a permit if they need to leave their home to buy groceries or medical supplies.

Commercial activities across the country have also been suspended indefinitely as the UAE ramps up its measures.

