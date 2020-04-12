Coronavirus: UAE says it is successfully treating patients with hydroxychloroquine

The United Arab Emirates has been using chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to successfully treat COVID-19 patients amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to the health ministry.
Initial studies have shown success in using the anti-malarial and anti-inflammatory drugs in treating the illness caused by the new coronavirus, spokeswoman Dr. Farida al-Hosani said on Saturday during a press conference.
Doctors in the UAE continue to monitor of the affect the drugs have on reducing the duration of a patient’s illness and the severity of their symptoms, explained al-Hosani.
The number of confirmed cases has been increasing daily as a result of the high number of tests being administered. Al-Hosani said this helps identify those who are infected as well as people they came into contact with and therefore making it easier to quarantine and contain.
The UAE has recorded 588 recoveries out of 3,736 cases as of Saturday. Only 20 people have died.
The health ministry continues to urge those with a high fever or respiratory symptoms, such as a cough or shortness of breath, to not underestimate the symptoms and to get tested at the nearest center. The spokeswoman emphasized the need to follow the precautionary measures implemented such as wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing when going to a test center.
