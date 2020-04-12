Saudi Arabia extends coronavirus curfew measures until further notice

Saudi Arabia has extended a curfew it imposed across the Kingdom as part of measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, state-run Saudi Press Agency reported citing an order by King Salman.

Last month, Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry said a curfew would initially only last for 3 weeks and the new announcement confirms the measures would be in place indefinitely.

“The Ministry of the Interior is calling upon everyone to abide by the matter in order to preserve their health and safety, and at the same time affirms the continuation of work regarding all the special precautionary measures previously announced in a number of cities, governorates, and residential neighborhoods, and prohibiting movement between the thirteen regions of the Kingdom,” the statement from SPA read.

Last Monday, Saudi Arabia imposed a 24-hour curfew and lockdown on the cities of Riyadh, Tabuk, Dammam, Dhahran and Hofuf and throughout the governorates of Jeddah, Taif, Qatif, and Khobar.

Saudi Arabia has taken several measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus since the outbreak of the disease first began earlier this year.

Part of the measures taken by the Kingdom includes suspending the seasonal minor Umrah pilgrimage for national and foreign worshippers to introducing a lockdown of the country and establishing a curfew to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Last Update: 22:53 KSA 01:53 - GMT 22:53