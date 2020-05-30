Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia opens Prophet’s Mosque in Medina to the public from May 31

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques implemented several coronavirus precautionary measures including: removing all carpets from the Prophet’s Mosque grounds, so that worshipers pray on the marble floors.
The authority also issued COVID-19 safety guidelines for praying in mosques: worshippers should wear face masks, worshipers should practice social distancing while praying with others in congregational prayers (Jamaa'a), and worshippers should bring their own prayer mats to pray on.