Coronavirus: Eid al-Adha prayers in Saudi Arabia only in mosques, no open grounds

Eid al-Adha prayers should only be performed in mosques and not on open grounds in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to a circular from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs.
The Kingdom’s Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Sheikh on Monday directed the branches of the ministry in all regions of the Kingdom to approve the holding of Eid prayers only in approved grand and normal mosques that have been approved to host worshippers.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs has intensified its efforts in recent weeks via its different channels to raise awareness of following health measures and protocols given the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Eid al-Fitr prayers earlier in May were performed at home as mosques and places of worship in Saudi Arabia were closed due to coronavirus. Saudi Arabia reopened mosques on May 31 as restrictions were slowly lifted across the Kingdom.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
The decision to reopen mosques comes as part of the Kingdom’s phased plan to ease coronavirus restrictions and eventually return to “normal” conditions.
Since May 31, 90,000 mosques have been disinfected and prepared to welcome back Muslim worshipers.
The Eid al-Adha holiday is expected to begin on Friday, July 31, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences announced earlier last month.
Read more:
Eid al-Adha expected to begin on July 31, astronomer says
All you need to know about the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha
Coronavirus pictures: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr amid restrictions, lockdowns
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 14 July 2020 KSA 01:06 - GMT 22:06