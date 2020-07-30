Coronavirus: Sinopharm to expand Abu Dhabi COVID-19 vaccine tests to Brazil

Chinese drug company Sinopharm and Parana state have agreed to launch the fourth major COVID-19 vaccine trial in Brazil and will seek regulatory approval in the next two weeks, the Brazilian partners said on Wednesday.
A trial by Sinopharm would join Phase III trials already announced in Brazil by AstraZeneca, Sinovac Biotech and a Pfizer partnership with BioNTech.
Six coronavirus vaccines are now in phase III of human trials and one has been approved:— Denis Wirtz (@deniswirtz) July 28, 2020
They include:
Moderna/NIH (US)
BioNTech/Pfizer/Fosum (US/China)
AstraZeneca/U. Oxford (Sweden/UK)
Sinopharm (China)
Sinovac (China)
as well as CanSino (approved, China)
(source: NYT) pic.twitter.com/yBolPXuUpp
Last Update: Thursday, 30 July 2020 KSA 12:37 - GMT 09:37