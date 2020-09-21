UN envoy to Yemen calls for peace, says coronavirus pushing suffering to ‘its limits’

The UN envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths on Monday called for peace in the country, adding that the coronavirus pandemic is pushing the suffering faced by the Yemeni people to “its limits.”

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“This year, the coronavirus pandemic is further pushing the limits of suffering in Yemen and teaching us that our fates are more intertwined than ever. And this is why this year the focus of the day is shaping peace together,” Griffiths said.

On Intl #PeaceDay, SE Martin Griffiths salutes Yemeni peace advocates everywhere&urges the Parties to take a step towards achieving comprehensive peace in #Yemen



Tell us what peace means to you&how an inclusive political process looks like in your view at #ShapingPeaceTogether https://t.co/esbwxwn45H — @OSE_Yemen (@OSE_Yemen) September 21, 2020

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Yemen is 2,026, but experts estimate that the number is much higher due to a lack of testing and medical help.

The envoy’s remarks came to mark the International Day of Peace, which falls on September 23.

He praised advocates and citizens for continuing to call for peace and security in their country.

The envoy urged all parties to take the opportunity to cease fighting in Yemen on the occasion of Peace Day.

“Let us all work for peace,” Griffiths said.

Read more:

Coronavirus has ‘devastating’ impact on displaced people: Report

Lebanon: More families are marrying off teenage daughters as economic despair sets in

Last Update: Monday, 21 September 2020 KSA 11:39 - GMT 08:39