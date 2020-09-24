Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi, other UAE emirates resume tourist visas after COVID-19 halt

The UAE resumed issuing entry permits, including tourist visas, on Thursday, the official news agency WAM reported.

The country had suspended the issuance of visas in March as part of its efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Tourists will now be able to enter all the country’s emirates, including Abu Dhabi.

The resumption is “within the framework of easing restrictions and strengthening the state’s efforts towards supporting recovery plans of the country’s tourism sector and economy,” WAM reported.

Work permits are still on hold, according to WAM citing the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

The new move does not affect Dubai, which reopened its doors to tourists on July 7.

Last week Abu Dhabi clarified COVID-19 quarantine guidelines for international travelers arriving in the UAE capital city.

All arriving passengers are required to quarantine for 14 days and must wear an electronic tracking bracelet, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

All visitors, even those who plan to spend less than two weeks in the emirate, are required to quarantine.

If an individual traveler is living alone, quarantining at a home is permitted. Family members are allowed to quarantine in a single home if they were traveling together.

However if authorities find that the accommodation is unsuitable, travelers will be asked to check in to a hotel or a location provided by authorities.

Any buildings where people are quarantining in Abu Dhabi must display a notice warning the public, according to Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC).

