Coronavirus: Dubai Police fine pilot $2,730 over yacht party

Dubai Police fined a pilot 10,000 dirhams ($2,730) for violating coronavirus precautionary measures after he hosted a private party on a yacht, according to a statement.

“The Dubai Police have fined a pilot with a 10,000 dirhams fine for organizing a private yacht part,” said the police in a Tweet.

The statement added that “as many as 25 guests” attended the party and did not practise social distancing or wear face masks.

Some of the guests shared videos of the party on social media, the statement added.

Dubai Police called on the public to support the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 through practising social distancing and refraining from organizing or attending crowded events.

On Saturday, the United Arab Emirates recorded 1,231 new coronavirus cases – the highest daily total recorded so far.

The Health Ministry also reported two new deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,051 new recoveries.

Last Update: Sunday, 04 October 2020 KSA 00:35 - GMT 21:35