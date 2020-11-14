Coronavirus: Austria planning three-week lockdown, draft decree shows

Austria is planning to switch from its current night-time coronavirus curfew and partial shutdown to a full lockdown from Tuesday until Sunday Dec. 6 inclusive, a draft and summary of the government decree seen by Reuters showed on Saturday.
The 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will move to an all-day lockdown and non-essential shops will close, the texts said.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
Secondary schools have already switched to distance learning, but schools for younger ages that are still open will do the same while providing childcare when necessary.
Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is due to hold a news conference outlining new restrictions in the face of surging infections at 4:30 p.m. (1530 GMT).
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Austria investigating 21 possible accomplices of Vienna attacker
Worldwide coronavirus death toll hits 1,303,783: AFP COVID-19 tally
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 14 November 2020 KSA 14:50 - GMT 11:50