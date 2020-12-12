Coronavirus: Where to get the COVID-19 Sinopharm vaccine in the UAE

The United Arab Emirates released a list on Friday of all the locations where residents and nationals can receive the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Residents across the UAE will now be able to volunteer to be vaccinated, after Abu Dhabi’s voluntary vaccination campaign was extended to include Dubai and the UAE’s five other emirates this week.

The vaccine, which was developed by China’s state-owned Sinopharm, was approved after it showed 86 percent efficacy in trials, according to regulators.

“The Sinopharm vaccine had underwent clinical trials on a large scale in the UAE in summer campaign participated by 31,000 people,” according to Weqaya, a government website launched earlier this year to raise public health awareness about coronavirus and the guidelines put in place to slow its spread.

In July, the Gulf country started Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine, developed by Beijing Institute of Biological Product, a unit of Sinopharm’s China National Biotec Group (CNBG), according to Reuters.

In September, it authorized emergency use of the vaccine for front line workers, the first such international clearance for a vaccine developed in China.

Following the vaccine’s approval for general use, residents can now visit the below clinics and health centers to get vaccinated.

Weqaya did not provide information about the cost of vaccination. According to local media outlet, an Emirates ID and a valid insurance card are required.

Dubai:



Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali



Sharjah:



Wasit Medical Center in Sharjah



Ajman:



Al Humaidiya Center in Ajman



Umm Al Quwain:



Al Bait Metwahid center in Umm Al Quwain



Fujairah:



Murashied Medical Center in Fujairah



Abu Dhabi:



In Abu Dhabi, at hospitals run by VPS Healthcare



SEHA's Al Zafarana Center for Diagnosis and Comprehensive Examination



Al Bateen Health Center



Al Maqtaa Health Center



Mohamed bin Zayed City Health Center



Baniyas Health Center



Khalifa City Health Center



Al Falah Health Center



Al Bahia Health Center



Oud Al Tawbah Center for Diagnosis and Comprehensive Examination



Hili Health Center



Al Yahar Health Center



Al Muwaiji Health Center

Mezyad Health Center



Neama Health Center

Al Quoa Health Center



Al Hayer Health Center



Sweihan Health Center



Al Dhafra Clinic in Madinat Zayed

Madinat Zayed Hospital



Ghayathi Hospital



Al Mirfa Hospital



Delma Hospital



Al Sila Hospital



Liwa Hospital



Individuals can also be vaccinated at neighborhood councils or majlis listed below from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:



Al Bateen Council



Supervisor Board



Falaj Hazaa Council (Al Ain)



Zayed City Council (Al Dhafra)

Read more:

UAE approves Sinopharm vaccine for use after trials show 86 pct efficacy

UAE approves COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use for front line workers

UAE launches Weqaya website with COVID-19 information, FAQs

Last Update: Saturday, 12 December 2020 KSA 10:23 - GMT 07:23