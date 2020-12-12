Coronavirus: Where to get the COVID-19 Sinopharm vaccine in the UAE

The United Arab Emirates released a list on Friday of all the locations where residents and nationals can receive the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine.
Residents across the UAE will now be able to volunteer to be vaccinated, after Abu Dhabi’s voluntary vaccination campaign was extended to include Dubai and the UAE’s five other emirates this week.
The vaccine, which was developed by China’s state-owned Sinopharm, was approved after it showed 86 percent efficacy in trials, according to regulators.
“The Sinopharm vaccine had underwent clinical trials on a large scale in the UAE in summer campaign participated by 31,000 people,” according to Weqaya, a government website launched earlier this year to raise public health awareness about coronavirus and the guidelines put in place to slow its spread.
In July, the Gulf country started Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine, developed by Beijing Institute of Biological Product, a unit of Sinopharm’s China National Biotec Group (CNBG), according to Reuters.
In September, it authorized emergency use of the vaccine for front line workers, the first such international clearance for a vaccine developed in China.
Following the vaccine’s approval for general use, residents can now visit the below clinics and health centers to get vaccinated.
Weqaya did not provide information about the cost of vaccination. According to local media outlet, an Emirates ID and a valid insurance card are required.
Dubai:
Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali
Sharjah:
Wasit Medical Center in Sharjah
Ajman:
Al Humaidiya Center in Ajman
Umm Al Quwain:
Al Bait Metwahid center in Umm Al Quwain
Fujairah:
Murashied Medical Center in Fujairah
Abu Dhabi:
In Abu Dhabi, at hospitals run by VPS Healthcare
SEHA's Al Zafarana Center for Diagnosis and Comprehensive Examination
Al Bateen Health Center
Al Maqtaa Health Center
Mohamed bin Zayed City Health Center
Baniyas Health Center
Khalifa City Health Center
Al Falah Health Center
Al Bahia Health Center
Oud Al Tawbah Center for Diagnosis and Comprehensive Examination
Hili Health Center
Al Yahar Health Center
Al Muwaiji Health Center
Mezyad Health Center
Neama Health Center
Al Quoa Health Center
Al Hayer Health Center
Sweihan Health Center
Al Dhafra Clinic in Madinat Zayed
Madinat Zayed Hospital
Ghayathi Hospital
Al Mirfa Hospital
Delma Hospital
Al Sila Hospital
Liwa Hospital
Individuals can also be vaccinated at neighborhood councils or majlis listed below from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
Al Bateen Council
Supervisor Board
Falaj Hazaa Council (Al Ain)
Zayed City Council (Al Dhafra)
