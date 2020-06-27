Muslim World League aims to promote religious tolerance, understanding: Al-Issa

The Muslim World League (MWL) and its campaigns aim to build bridges between different sects of Islam and promote the values of tolerance, understanding and friendship with other religions, Mohammad al-Issa, MWL Secretary General told Al Arabiya.

Al-Issa said that the MWL campaigns aim “highlight the high values of Islam and to affirm its positive openness, and that our religious understandings accept God almighty’s choice in variation and diversity.”

“The conversation builds bridges for understanding, promotes friendship and brotherhood among all, which is the portal for trust and collaboration that all of humanity needs,” he added.

Al-Issa highlighted the “Mecca Document Conference” which took place in May 2019 and brought together religious scholars from 27 sects of Islam.

The document detailed Islamic principles and promoted tolerance while repelling hate preachers and any sect which considered another sect as “inferior”.

Al-Issa stressed that MWL’s work had no political agenda and no other goals other than to promote “peace and harmony amongst all.”

He also emphasized that the MWL cooperates with Saudi Arabia as a leader in all efforts to combat “extremist ideas, specifically in the Muslim world.”

